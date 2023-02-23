Open in App
Bloomington, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bloomington police search for missing 27-year-old woman, last seen with "abusive boyfriend"

By WCCO Staff,

11 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who is believed to be in danger.

Bloomington police say a 27-year-old woman named Lanika was last heard from on Feb. 6.

Lanika Bloomington Police

She was last seen "with an abusive boyfriend" in the area of 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue in her red 2009 Cadillac CTS, with Minnesota license plate WV5562.

Lanika stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 128 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or the location of her vehicle, is asked to call 911.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

