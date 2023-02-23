Bloomington police search for missing 27-year-old woman, last seen with "abusive boyfriend"

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who is believed to be in danger.
Bloomington police say a 27-year-old woman named Lanika was last heard from on Feb. 6.
She was last seen "with an abusive boyfriend" in the area of 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue in her red 2009 Cadillac CTS, with Minnesota license plate WV5562.
Lanika stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 128 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or the location of her vehicle, is asked to call 911.
Local Domestic Violence Resources
Women's Advocates
wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284
St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
stpaulintervention.org
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824
Minnesota Day One
dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111
Esperanza United
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.
For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
