Mount Charleston, NV
8 News Now

Visitors advised to avoid Mount Charleston due to near white-out blizzard

By Linsey Lewis,

11 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest has advised visitors to avoid Mount Charleston due to a near white-out blizzard.

“We’re experiencing near white-out blizzard conditions, 4-wheel drive, and snow chains are highly recommended,” Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIDfN_0kwZpF8200
(Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest)

The Nevada Department of Transportation is working to keep the roads clear as snow continues to fall, according to Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest.

February snow flurries in Las Vegas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJ1qI_0kwZpF8200
(Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest)

Snow flurries were reported around the Las Vegas valley Wednesday due to a cold front coming in from the southwest.

Are you seeing snow in your area? Send us your pictures and video at pix@8newsnow.com.

