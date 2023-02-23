Open in App
Colleton County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Jasper Co. inmate called in bomb threat at Colleton County courthouse

By Sophie Brams,

11 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- An inmate in a South Carolina prison called in the bomb threat that prompted evacuations at the Colleton County courthouse earlier this month, according to deputies.

The Colleton County Courthouse was evacuated during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial on Feb. 8 around 12:00 p.m. after a male caller claimed there was “a bomb in the judge’s chambers,” according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Murdaugh expected to testify in double-murder trial

No threats or devices were found following a search of the building by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division bomb squad.

Authorities said investigators were able to trace the call to Ridgeland Correctional Institue in Jasper County and South Carolina Department of Corrections personnel located a cell phone in the possession of an inmate.

The inmate was identified as Joey Dean Coleman and a warrant has been obtained for his arrest, officials said.

“At this time, no direct connection has been identified between Joey Coleman and Alex Murdaugh or the Murdaugh trial,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Coleman is charged with making a bomb threat, which is a felony. Officials say if he is found guilty, he could serve no less than one year and no more than 10 years.

He has since been relocated to a different prison by the South Carolina Department of Corrections for administrative purposes.

The investigation is ongoing.

