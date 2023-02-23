Funding to provide improvements to MacIntosh Park in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A park in Dayton will soon see improvements after the city obtained funding for the project.

According to a release, MacIntosh Park, located at 882 East Riverview Avenue in Dayton, will be rehabilitated. The announcement came from the city of Dayton as city officials approved a contract to utilize funds of the Dayton Recovery Plan on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The upcoming project to the Dayton park will feature construction on the parking lot, plus repairing the curb and sidewalk at the park. The site does not currently have a certain space for parkgoers, but the project will create 70 spaces for vehicles to park, the release says.

Double Jay Construction, LLC. was chosen for the contract and the Department of Public Works for the city of Dayton will oversee the project.

The price tag on the park project is valued at $365,000. Construction is expected to wrap up by Monday, July 3, 2023, according to the city of Dayton.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.