Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Funding to provide improvements to MacIntosh Park in Dayton

By Carlos Mathis,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyNDd_0kwZon7n00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A park in Dayton will soon see improvements after the city obtained funding for the project.

Montgomery County selects new Animal Resource Center director

According to a release, MacIntosh Park, located at 882 East Riverview Avenue in Dayton, will be rehabilitated. The announcement came from the city of Dayton as city officials approved a contract to utilize funds of the Dayton Recovery Plan on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The upcoming project to the Dayton park will feature construction on the parking lot, plus repairing the curb and sidewalk at the park. The site does not currently have a certain space for parkgoers, but the project will create 70 spaces for vehicles to park, the release says.

Town & Country construction project bringing changes to Kettering

Double Jay Construction, LLC. was chosen for the contract and the Department of Public Works for the city of Dayton will oversee the project.

The price tag on the park project is valued at $365,000. Construction is expected to wrap up by Monday, July 3, 2023, according to the city of Dayton.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Ohio, national leaders respond to Springfield derailment
Springfield, OH23 hours ago
Looking for work? Dayton VA looks to fill positions
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Derailment leaves hundreds without power in Springfield
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Officials speak during press conference in Clark County
Springfield, OH9 hours ago
First Responders: No hazardous materials from Springfield derailment
Springfield, OH12 hours ago
Sen. Brown pushes policy change after Springfield derailment
Dayton, OH1 day ago
4 hospitalized for CO poisoning in Miami County home
Piqua, OH1 day ago
Residents told to shelter in place after Norfolk Southern train derails in Springfield
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Shelter-in-place ends after train derails in Springfield
Springfield, OH1 day ago
VIDEO: Norfolk Southern train derails in Springfield
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Company invests $500M into Miami Valley to build office space for defense contractors
Beavercreek, OH2 days ago
400+ AES Ohio customers in the dark around the Miami Valley
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley to hold hiring event
Dayton, OH2 days ago
West Carrollton students piloting drones for first competition
West Carrollton, OH2 days ago
Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua sold, renamed
Piqua, OH2 days ago
Reward set at $20K for information on missing Dayton woman
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Crews work to extinguish flames at 6-alarm fire in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
WATCH LIVE: WDTN 2 NEWS (3/3/23)
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Downtown Dayton Partnership holds First Friday event for March
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Drive with caution: Flooding covers lane on I-75 south
Troy, OH2 days ago
Wright-Patterson AFB to host civilian hiring event
Fairborn, OH2 days ago
Brookville man hosts springtime bicycle, tricycle giveaway
Brookville, OH2 days ago
Ohio Emergency Management Agency: How to stay safe during flooding
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Sunday sunshine followed by very mild Monday
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Tri-Village tops Greeneview for 2nd-straight district title
New Madison, OH1 day ago
Driver killed after collision with tree: Troy Police investigate
Troy, OH2 days ago
Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Sweet Potato!
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Eaton woman pleads guilty to drowning grandmother in kitchen sink
Eaton, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy