Competency hearing set for man charged with threatening shoppers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A competency hearing is scheduled next month for a man accused of threatening shoppers outside the Foods Co. on Haley Street.
A psychologist will examine Adrian Aceves and issue a report a judge will use to decide whether Aceves understands the charges against him and can assist his attorney in preparing a defense. The hearing is set for March 15.
Aceves, 34, allegedly yelled racial slurs and threatened to kill patrons on Feb. 5 while brandishing a hammer and knife in the Foods Co. parking lot. He has pleaded not guilty to four felony threat charges.
Aceves, 34, allegedly yelled racial slurs and threatened to kill patrons on Feb. 5 while brandishing a hammer and knife in the Foods Co. parking lot. He has pleaded not guilty to four felony threat charges.

In July 2021, Aceves wielded a knife and called employees "terrorists" at the King's Drive-In on Niles Street . He was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading no contest to a threat charge.
