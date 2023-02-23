Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Competency hearing set for man charged with threatening shoppers

By Jason Kotowski,

11 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A competency hearing is scheduled next month for a man accused of threatening shoppers outside the Foods Co. on Haley Street.

A psychologist will examine Adrian Aceves and issue a report a judge will use to decide whether Aceves understands the charges against him and can assist his attorney in preparing a defense. The hearing is set for March 15.

Aceves, 34, allegedly yelled racial slurs and threatened to kill patrons on Feb. 5 while brandishing a hammer and knife in the Foods Co. parking lot. He has pleaded not guilty to four felony threat charges.

In July 2021, Aceves wielded a knife and called employees “terrorists” at the King’s Drive-In on Niles Street . He was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading no contest to a threat charge.

