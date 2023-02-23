Open in App
Buck Creek, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

Fatal fire in Tippecanoe County, leaves 1 dead

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOWLq_0kwZljhW00

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — One person has died in a fire near the town of Buck Creek, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were dispatched at 4:11 p.m. on report of a structure fire at the 6200 block of E 450 N St.

The Buck Creek Fire Department, the Battle Ground Fire Department, the Lafayette Fire Department and the Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

The unidentified victim was found by fire crews inside of the garage of the home. No other injuries have been reported.

‘Fire tornadoes’ caught on video during massive brush fire in California

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is undergoing an investigation.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 people shot on Indy’s near southeast side
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
IMPD: person shot on the west side, in critical condition
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Shooting leads to death investigation on Indy’s west side
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
IMPD: person not shot, in stable condition
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Woman’s death on Indy’s east side ruled a homicide
Indianapolis, IN9 hours ago
Indiana state trooper hit, killed in the line of duty; suspect arrested
Auburn, IN2 days ago
Person in critical condition after east side shooting
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
East side restaurant robbed at gunpoint twice in a week, owner asks for help IDing suspects
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
Covington pair arrested after police find 3.5lbs of pot, 56 grams of meth
Attica, IN2 days ago
Kentucky detective investigating possible connection between 2011 double murder and Delphi case
Delphi, IN3 days ago
Record breaking weather week in central Indiana
Frankfort, IN2 days ago
Indy man gets 16 years after shooting wife in arm
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indy man sentenced to 38 years for neglect that resulted in 1-year-old’s death
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indy earmarks $40 million to rebuild County Line Road
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Missing Indianapolis man located
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Police arrest 2 in decade-old murder case
Kokomo, IN3 days ago
Trafalgar man found guilty in death of 4-month-old daughter
Trafalgar, IN3 days ago
Indianapolis serial rapist facing 57 counts pleads guilty to 9 charges
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Baird asks for ‘pause’ on toxic shipments from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Plans in the works for Raising Cane’s in Kokomo
Kokomo, IN3 days ago
Indy launches new website designed to help thousands of gun violence victims
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
3 Indiana towns listed in ‘150 Best Small Town in America’ ranking
Stinesville, IN2 days ago
Fishers to break ground on $135 million development
Fishers, IN2 days ago
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and Versiti team up to celebrate ‘Thin Mint Thursday’
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Report: Which cities do the most people leave Indianapolis for?
Indianapolis, IN8 hours ago
Holcomb orders third-party testing of Ohio toxic waste
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Staying mild through the first several days of March
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy