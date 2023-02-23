Open in App
Columbus, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

Indiana State Police arrest Bartholomew County man on child porn charges

By Joe Schroeder,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkD2S_0kwZlJwk00

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested a Bartholomew County man on multiple charges related to child pornography.

ISP troopers with the Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 61-year-old Kevin Batman of Columbus on Tuesday after serving a warrant at his rural Bartholomew County residence.

The investigation into Batman started in September 2022, ISP said, when a cybertip came in regarding the 61-year-old man. Detectives eventually found that Batman possessed “images depicting child pornography”.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for Batman’s residence, according to ISP. The warrant was served Tuesday, Feb. 21.

While searching Batman’s home, ISP said troopers found additional child porn in his possession.

Batman was arrested and charged with 7 counts of level 5 felony child porn possession and 1 count of level 4 child porn possession. He is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Man wanted in Johnson Co. for theft, fraud charges arrested in North Carolina
Beaufort, NC1 day ago
Indy man sentenced to 38 years for neglect that resulted in 1-year-old’s death
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Spencer man killed in rollover crash on I-70
Spencer, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Inmate dies at Rush County Jail; state police investigate
Rushville, IN2 days ago
Shooting leads to death investigation on Indy’s west side
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
Two people arrested for possessing, dealing meth in Fayette County
Connersville, IN2 days ago
IMPD: person not shot, in stable condition
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
IMPD: person shot on the west side, in critical condition
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
East side restaurant robbed at gunpoint twice in a week, owner asks for help IDing suspects
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
Indy man gets 16 years after shooting wife in arm
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indianapolis serial rapist facing 57 counts pleads guilty to 9 charges
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Woman’s death on Indy’s east side ruled a homicide
Indianapolis, IN9 hours ago
2 people shot on Indy’s near southeast side
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
Trafalgar man found guilty in death of 4-month-old daughter
Trafalgar, IN3 days ago
Indy launches new website designed to help thousands of gun violence victims
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Person in critical condition after east side shooting
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Missing Indianapolis man located
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Bystander training teaching IU police to prevent misconduct and improve well-being
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Record breaking weather week in central Indiana
Frankfort, IN2 days ago
Citizens show support for Indiana HS counselor who says she’s on administrative leave
Pendleton, IN3 days ago
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and Versiti team up to celebrate ‘Thin Mint Thursday’
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Holcomb orders third-party testing of Ohio toxic waste
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Baird asks for ‘pause’ on toxic shipments from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
3 Indiana towns listed in ‘150 Best Small Town in America’ ranking
Stinesville, IN2 days ago
Report: Which cities do the most people leave Indianapolis for?
Indianapolis, IN8 hours ago
Indy earmarks $40 million to rebuild County Line Road
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
John Mellencamp to donate his archives to Indiana University
Bloomington, IN5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy