Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

Bubba Ventrone’s interview for Browns special teams coordinator ‘went great’ and he could be announced by Thursday; Colts love him too source says

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com,

11 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns completed interviews on Wednesday with three assistant coaches for their special teams coordinator vacancy, but Colts coordinator Bubba Ventrone appears...
