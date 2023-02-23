Cleveland.com

Bubba Ventrone’s interview for Browns special teams coordinator ‘went great’ and he could be announced by Thursday; Colts love him too source says By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com, 11 days ago

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com, 11 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns completed interviews on Wednesday with three assistant coaches for their special teams coordinator vacancy, but Colts coordinator Bubba Ventrone appears ...