Matt Patricia Reportedly Emerges As Candidate For Major NFL Job

Matt Patricia's return to New England ended unceremoniously last season.

His play-calling was critiqued by fellow coaches , Patricia and Mac Jones were frequently unable to get on the same page, and Patricia was eventually dismissed from the team in favor of Bill O'Brien .

It was a season to forget by any coach's standards. But fortunately for Patricia, it seems rival teams won't hold the disappointing 2022 campaign against him.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport , Patricia and the Denver Broncos met today to discuss a potential fit.

"The Broncos spent today with an intriguing candidate for their vacant defense coordinator job: Matt Patricia," Rapoport tweeted.

"Sources tell me and Tom Pelissero the former Patriots assistant is in Denver speaking with Sean Payton today. Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph are also top candidates."

Patricia will have stiff competition for the job, as all three candidates cited have NFL head coaching experience. But the development has to be heartening for Patricia after his misadventures in New England.

It sounds as if Patricia and the Broncos are still in preliminary phases. But if Patricia was brought aboard, it would signal a return to the role in which he experienced the greatest success in the NFL.

Tom Brady and the Patriots won a pair of Super Bowls during Patricia's time as defensive coordinator from 2012-2017. Sean Payton may have the right idea in returning Patricia to his optimal fit on a coaching staff.