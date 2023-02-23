Housing Funds: Lincoln County to see $456,027

Lincoln County will receive $456,027 in federal housing funds.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be awarding Lincoln County and eleven other communities across Oregon $10,559,201 from the Public Housing Capital Fund.

The funding is to support the development, financing, and modernization of public housing properties and for management improvements.

“Oregonians in every corner of our state are struggling under the crushing weight of our affordable housing crisis,” Merkley said. “Everyone should have a safe, affordable place to call home, and these HUD investments in public housing across the state will help ensure Oregonians have access to reliable housing.”

“Housing that Oregonians can afford in communities of all sizes is a must for quality of life statewide,” Wyden said. “These federal resources will help to accelerate the quantity and improve the quality of affordable options needed so urgently to combat the housing crisis in every nook and cranny of our state.”

The award amounts and information

Housing Authority of Portland: $2,660,355Housing Authority & Community Services of Lane County: $1,682,519Housing Authority of Clackamas County: $1,547,675Housing Authority of Washington County: $990,710Housing and Urban Renewal Agency of Polk County: $935,145Housing Authority of the City of Salem: $583,611Housing Authority of Douglas County: $582,886Housing Authority of Lincoln County: $456,027Housing Authority of the County of Umatilla: $380,442North Bend Housing Authority: $369,839Coos-Curry Housing Authority: $203,810Housing Authority of Malheur County: $166,182