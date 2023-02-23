NFL Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Fired On Wednesday Night

The Baltimore Ravens' changes to their coaching staff continue.

On Wednesday, Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault reported that the team has parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders. Scott Elliott has been named the new strength coach to replace him.

"Ravens and Steve Saunders have parted ways," Ellison tweeted. "Scott Elliott has been named the team’s new strength and conditioning coordinator."

Saunders had spent the past seven years on the Ravens' strength staff. Elliott has been on the staff for four seasons and was assistant strength coach under Saunders for the past two.

Also on Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh moved offensive assistant Tee Martin from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach and hired longtime college football head coach Willie Taggart to coach the team's running backs.

Earlier this offseason, Harbaugh fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman and replaced him with former Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

The Ravens will hope the staff shakeup can help get them back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012 after making the playoffs in four of the past five seasons but failing to advance past the divisional round.