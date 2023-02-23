NBC’s One Chicago fans can gear up for one of the most exciting episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10. Chicago P.D. episode 200 is here, and Kim Burgess will get an episode surrounding her past trauma and relationship with Adam Ruzek. So, what is the date and time of the 200th episode, and how can fans watch? Here’s what to know.

‘Chicago P.D’ Episode 200 date, time, and how to watch

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess | Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D. episode 200 is finally here, and the creators have plenty of twists planned. According to Screen Magazine, Kim Burgess actor Marina Squerciati says the episode contains “something big.”

“When it’s something big, they do give you a heads-up, so I’m not totally in the dark, but I got the script the night before”, she said. “Without the words, you can’t really track the journey.”

The episode airs on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans with cable can catch it on NBC along with a new episode of Chicago Fire airing at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago Med airing at 8 p.m. ET. The new episodes of all three shows are also available to stream on Peacock with plans starting at $4.99 per month.

Fans hoping to stream the shows live can also catch them with FuboTV or SlingTV, . FuboTV has a seven-day free trial, and SlingTV offers its first month for half price ($20). Other options include DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Marina Squerciati had to prep for the episode by spending 12 hours underwater

Chicago P.D. episode 200 took a lot of prep, especially for Marina Squerciati. The Kim Burgess actor and Adam Ruzek actor Patrick John Flueger lead the episode. Burgess and Ruzek see a man shot in the street, and they have to brave the subway system to attempt to find both the shooter and the victim after they take off. Squerciati reportedly had to spend 12 hours in a water tank to prepare for the underwater portions of the episode.

“This episode is like a battering ram — it breaks Burgess,” Squerciati told TV Insider. “She hasn’t dealt with her unresolved issues, and because of [this crime’s] brutality and being trapped — and the similarity between what happened to her and what happens to the victim — it throws her into a scary spiral.”

The episode will also mark a significant step forward for Ruzek and Burgess. Fans want the on-again, off-again couple to get back together, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Patrick John Flueger talked about filming the ‘insane’ train sequences

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek | Lori Allen/NBC

While Kim Burgess actor Marina Squerciati had to go through a lot of prep for Chicago P.D. episode 200, so did Patrick John Flueger. The Adam Ruzek actor talked about filming the “insane” train sequences on a moving subway.

“The green line and the brown line were right to our right just zooming by,” Flueger explained, according to NBC. “It was insane. When the train on the show was static, we were actually in a tunnel on a now-defunct line. When the train was moving, we’ve got four or five guys just manning two-by-fours under the train, pulling on them. There were no bathrooms in the tunnel. One of the guest stars, no joke, used a coffee cup.”

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.