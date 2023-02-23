Open in App
Augusta, GA
See more from this location?
WJBF

Women To Watch: Raye Mays

By Dee Griffin,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eO7pq_0kwZjMNf00

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – For many decades, the Golden Blocks were the heartbeat of the Black community.

Here Black owned businesses, churches and schools thrived and provided the foundation for what is now known as the Laney Walker-Bethlehem area.

Today, that heartbeat is no longer strong.

Most of the businesses are gone.. except for W.H. Mays Mortuary.

Started in 1922, the original owners are no longer living but Mrs. Raye Mays, the widow of previous owner Willie Mays, keeps the business alive.

“You know Willie passed in November of 2020 and he had a plan. He was a man with a plan so he always had a plan and he told me exactly what his wishes were for the funeral home,” explains Mays.

Those plans included making sure the doors of Mays Mortuary remained open for the community.

“When his grandfather started the funeral home in 1922 after he passed his wife Ethel took over, after Willie’s dad passed his Mom Carrie took over, and after Willie passed I’m in charge now. So, that’s the lineage and history of the funeral home.”

Now open for 101 years, she says W. H. Mays Mortuary still stands on a strong foundation of dedication to the local community.

“He prided himself, as did his father and grandfather before him, on being the premiere funeral home in the CSRA. I still believe that we are that. Of course, you have to change with the times, so we’re doing lots of renovations here at the funeral home that we’re really happy about and proud of because we plan on staying in the heart of Augusta.”

She says it all starts with providing care for the clients.

“We’re here to hold your hand through the process. Lots of times for families it’s their first loss. They have no idea what to do. They’re grieving and trying to make plans and arrangements at the same time. So, we’re here to walk you through the process and to be there for you after the process is over.”

For this longtime educator, nurturing is second nature.

“There are so many parallels that I could tell you about between Principalship and doing what I do here. So, actually the two careers marry themselves together.”

Although the Golden Blocks heartbeat has weakened.. Raye Mayes is making sure the pulse never dies.

Meanwhile, she encourages other women to consider this profession which is a lifeline for others in their time of need.

“It is a career that that you don’t necessarily that you don’t think about. It’s probably nowhere in your top 10. But, it’s a great profession and it affords you the opportunity to meet a lot of people, if you like meeting people, it affords you the opportunity to help people. Support people in their time of need. Everybody has a personal experience with death. It’s just a great profession. I love it,” she concludes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Augusta, GA newsLocal Augusta, GA
Augusta mom to host first autism walk-a-thon in honor of autistic son
Augusta, GA1 day ago
One shot in Augusta
Augusta, GA1 day ago
National Read Across America Day
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Augusta Rage room celebrates new location with ribbon smashing ceremony
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Augusta Technical College will host Big CSRA Job Fair Saturday
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Augusta St. Patrick’s Day Parade seeks city gold for security
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Pollen is all around, but who’s counting?
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Giving Your Best: Help support Project Refresh’s mobile shower unit
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Road closure due to repair work in Aiken
Aiken, SC13 hours ago
FUTURECAST: Track storms making their way towards the CSRA
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Marine Corps veteran finishes 22 hour workout for mental health awareness
Aiken, SC3 days ago
Aiken Regional employee saves co-worker’s life from heart attack
Aiken, SC3 days ago
Piedmont Augusta Foundation raises over $1M in scholarships for eligible nursing students
Augusta, GA3 days ago
USC Aiken Pacers make it to Round 2 of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament
Americus, GA2 days ago
Newberry man killed in crash on Columbia Highway in Saluda, S.C.
Saluda, SC2 days ago
Augusta Jags get a big win in Round 1 of the PBC Tournament
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Construction of businesses in ‘Evans Society Center’ complete
Evans, GA2 days ago
South Carolina teacher’s aide duct taped 4-year-old student’s legs to chair: affidavit
Columbia, SC3 days ago
Aiken County man charged by SLED with burglary, grand larceny
Wagener, SC3 days ago
North Augusta Lady Jackets are once again queens of the court as state champions
North Augusta, SC2 days ago
Suspect apprehended; no injuries in New Ellenton officer-involved shooting
New Ellenton, SC3 days ago
You might not have to shovel snow off your car, but maybe wipe the pollen off your windshield?
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Augusta Jaguars are headed to the PBC Championship game
Augusta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy