How will this week's winter storm impact Bay Area ferries?

Though a storm system is entering the area, agencies like the San Francisco Bay Ferry aren't anticipating service disruptions to their line of ferries Examiner File Photo

Though another storm system is moving in this week, Bay Area transit agencies who offer ferry service are still expecting smooth sailing when it comes to their operations.

The system is expected to bring high velocity winds, showers and even packs of snow to some of the Bay Area's highest peaks. Despite these conditions, the region's ferries will set sail with business as usual.

"We are monitoring the weather closely but do not currently expect any service issues thanks to decreasing wind levels," said Thomas Hall, spokesperson for the San Francisco Bay Ferry.

According to Hall, WETA completes more than 150 transbay trips on weekdays and 50 trips on weekends in sunshine, rain and fog.

"If Mother Nature decides snow is in order, (we'll) run the ferries through that, too," he added.

WETA encourages its passengers to subscribe to rider alerts in the San Francisco Bay Ferry app or Transit app .

Additionally, the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District says they "do not currently have any scheduled ferry changes or cancellations due to weather," according to spokesperson Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz. "We monitor weather conditions closely for safe ferry operations."

The district will publish any schedule changes to their Twitter account and via text and email service alerts .