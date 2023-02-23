Texas Tech University will aide migrants with medical needs

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The significant rise in asylum seekers crossing through the U.S. Mexico border, near El Paso, Texas has prompted a large rise in medical emergencies. That is why the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, and Doctors of the World USA are collaborating to launch the Border Health Program.

It is set to aide all migrants who may face any health disparities. More than 200,000 migrants whom many have no access to health care are crossing the El Paso Sector per month, said Glenn Fennelly, M.D., M.P.H. Dr. Fennelly is professor and Chair of the Foster School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics and Doctors of the World USA board president.



Through the Border Health Program, TTP El Paso specialists provide basic transitional and emergency health care, somewhat like urgent care clinics offer.

Aside from helping migrants, the Border Health Program will also offer an opportunity for all students, faculty, and staff to gain hands on experience in real world situations, related to migrant health inequities. Dr. Fennelly said the Border Health Program is here to stay and the migrant clinic will become part of the available rotations for students and residents going forward.

For many migrants, especially young children, a drastic change of relocation to a different country comes with many challenges, such as, mental and physical complications. Being near the border, migrant health is part of the community’s health. Part of the Border Health Programs mission is to improve health care in the region and to aide all migrants.

