Make your North Dakota home green & save some green

By Joe Rinaldi,

11 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — According to findenergy.com , those in North Dakota have the 4th lowest electric bill in the country.

On average, a North Dakota customer pays $118 per month for electricity. That’s about 25% lower than the national average.

But if you go green in your home, you may be able to save even more money.

Energy-efficient lightbulbs can save you money right off the bat. The average household saves about $225 in energy costs per year by using LED lighting.

Energy-efficient appliances can help too. All you have to do is see if the appliance is approved with an Energy Star Logo.

And finally, keep your thermostat at 68 degrees year-round. The energy we don’t use can be stored for future use and for emergencies.

Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, said, “So if we could get all that capacity online, imagine how must faster we’d reach our climate goals. Imagine how many families we’d help by lowering their energy bills and keeping the lights on during storms.”

You can also reduce your heating and cooling costs by 10-30% just by sealing up gaps around windows and door frames.

For more energy-saving tips, click here .

