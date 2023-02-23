Open in App
Athens, WV
See more from this location?
WVNS

Concord University Students react to campus carry bill

By Julia White,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8ikW_0kwZfyuR00

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Senate Bill 10 officially passed both houses of the West Virginia Legislature, and students at Concord University have a lot to say.

The bill, also called the Campus Self-Defense Act, will allow adults 21 years and older to carry handguns on college campuses as long as they have a valid permit.

The bill has some limitations on when and where a gun can be carried, but many students are still concerned for their overall safety.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he will sign campus carry bill

In fact, many local universities have already released statements about their opposition to the bill.

Concord University students Ayden Ince and Makenize Fugate also felt opposed to the bill.

“I feel like it could still cause some problems and raise some worry for students and other faculty members that don’t feel as safe as they would without it,” said Ince.

Fugate, who was also worried, said, “I’d be nervous that if something happened that the person beside of me or behind me would not know what to do and would just start shooting.”

Sophomore Ian Stines, however, said he would feel more safe if someone on campus had a handgun.

“If there was an active shooter, they could potentially protect us.”

The bill passed the House with an 84-13 vote and now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Secretary Mac Warner recognizes two Woodrow seniors for encouraging voting registration
Washington, DC5 days ago
New veterans nursing facility underway in Beckley
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Boone County’s Hager named 69th Mountaineer mascot
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WVU Extension agent teaches elementary students through STEM-LIT activities
Athens, WV2 days ago
Pottery Place shows off Stratton Elementary School tiles
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Anti-Vaping campaigns to take place at Concord University
Athens, WV5 days ago
Beckley K-9 unit passes due to illness
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Exhibit by Andrea Brunais at Bluefield Arts Center
Bluefield, WV3 days ago
Oak Hill High School student reportedly assaulted on school trip
Oak Hill, WV2 days ago
Humane Society of Raleigh County fundraising event
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price announces retirement
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Couple gets surpise singing telegram
Beckley, WV2 days ago
WV Hive holds Coffee Talk, looks to restart Summers County Chamber of Commerce
Hinton, WV2 days ago
Spero Health launches a new location in Beckley
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Construction for public sewer extension project in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, WV3 days ago
EMS Director says Southern WV suffering from ambulance worker shortage
Ghent, WV3 days ago
Officers respond to threat made at Independence Middle School
Independence, WV5 days ago
2 sentenced in Wyoming County after leaving overdosing man beside road to die
Mullens, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy