Oregon Revenue Forecast: Record $3.9B kicker to be returned to taxpayers

Oregon's key economic indicator, the quarterly revenue forecast for March, shows significant revenue growth.

The forecast, released Wednesday, Feb. 22 by the Oregon Department of Administrative Services, states that the unexpected revenue growth in the current biennium has left Oregon with unprecedented balances, followed by a record kicker in 2023-25.

The projected personal kicker is $3.9 billion, which will be credited to taxpayers when they file their returns in 2024.

The projected corporate kicker is $1.5 billion, which will be retained in the General Fund for K-12 educational spending.

"Once the 2023-25 biennium is behind us, Oregon’s major revenue sources are expected to bounce back quickly," the Forecast Summary reads. "However, growth over the extended horizon will continue to be constrained by demographics, with the baby-boom population cohort earning and spending less."

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

March 2023

Either the economic storm clouds have parted, or we are in the eye of the hurricane. Any near-term recession fears are fading with each month of somewhat lower inflation and the continued economic boom. However, the Federal Reserve must still navigate the choppy waters of a tight labor market, fast wage growth, easing financial conditions, and strong household finances and consumer spending. All of these are likely to keep the underlying trend in inflation above the Fed’s target for the foreseeable future.

Last quarter our office made a late 2023 mild recession the most likely outcome for the Oregon economy, primarily due to the fact there had been zero slowdown in inflation at that time. Today, there have been a few months of somewhat lower inflation. Even as the underlying trend in inflation remains twice as fast as the Federal Reserve’s target, this is a noticeable slowing from much of last year. The Fed is also starting to ease off the brakes and wait for the impact of past interest rate increases to cool the economy in the months ahead.

What this means for the forecast is that the potential recession dynamics, while still very real, are likely pushed further out. The current baseline forecast no longer calls for a recession this year, but for the economic soft landing and continued expansion. While every month of slower inflation increases the probability of a true soft landing, it is likely that the Fed has more work to do. Additional interest rates increases, and holding them higher for longer are likely need to cool demand and inflation. However, the clear near-term strength in the economy in terms of jobs, income and spending, along with the uncertainty of the exact timing of any potential recession makes forecasting one so far in advance challenging, if not impossible. As Oregon heads into the upcoming 2023-25 biennium, the inflationary economic boom continues.

Personal and corporate tax collections continue to outstrip expectations. When combined with an improved economic outlook, policymakers are expected to have additional General Fund revenues during the current legislative session as they craft the 2023-25 budget.

Although the recent news has been good, there remains a significant amount of uncertainty as the biennium winds down. The 2023 tax filing season has yet to truly begin. Much more will be known when the May 2023 forecast is produced, which will determine the Close of Session forecast and be used to set the thresholds for the balanced budget and any potential kicker calculations.

Along with uncertainty surrounding the tax season, there is also the heightened risk of recession next biennium. Given the currently elevated levels of taxable business and investment forms of income, an economic downturn would result in large losses of General Fund revenues. While Oregon’s General Fund is volatile over the business cycle, the state’s overall revenue system has become less so in recent years. The increases in consumption- based taxes should help reduce overall volatility in Oregon’s tax system as consumer spending is more stable during downturns than is taxable income.

The unexpected revenue growth in the current biennium has left Oregon with unprecedented balances, followed by a record kicker in 2023-25. The projected personal kicker is $3.9 billion, which will be credited to taxpayers when they file their returns in 2024. The projected corporate kicker is $1.5 billion, which will be retained in the General Fund for K-12 educational spending. Once the 2023-25 biennium is behind us, Oregon’s major revenue sources are expected to bounce back quickly. However, growth over the extended horizon will continue to be constrained by demographics, with the baby-boom population cohort earning and spending less.

Governor response

Governor Tina Kotek made the following statement in response to the first state revenue forecast of 2023.

“As inflation continues to slow, this revenue forecast shows that we can anticipate having more predictability and stability for the coming budget cycle. While this is encouraging news, the legislature still has some tough choices to make. We will have to keep focused and stay the course in order to make much-needed investments in Oregonians’ most urgent shared priorities: housing and homelessness, behavioral health, and education.”

Republican response

House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) issued the following statement upon the release of today’s quarterly revenue and economic forecast:

“The quarterly revenue forecast revealed our state’s economy and revenue influx is stable. However, we must not forget the reality Oregonians are experiencing on a daily basis – inflation at a rate of over 8 percent, gas at nearly 4 dollars a gallon, and a dozen eggs which cost even more than that ($5.22).

“The State of Oregon experienced a historic infusion of federal funding, but Oregonians and the Legislature must face the reality that these funds have ended. For the remainder of the 2023 Legislative Session, we must pursue fiscal responsibility which includes leaving our Education Stability Fund (ESF) and rainy-day funds (RDF) alone.

“We must return Oregon’s ‘kicker’ back into the hands of hardworking Oregonians. While my Pendleton friends would say “let er’ buck,” I say “let er’ kick.”

Background

The Oregon Economic Forecast provides information to planners and policy makers in state agencies and private organizations for use in their decision making processes.

The Oregon Revenue Forecast opens the revenue forecasting process to public review. It is the basis for much of the budgeting in state government. The forecast reports are issued four times a year: March, June, September, and December.