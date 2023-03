John Trischitti III, executive director of the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin will speak at the Literacy Council of Sarasota., Fla., during the 2023 Annual Luncheon set for Thursday.

The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin aims to promote literacy awareness, adult literacy, family literacy programming, and increasing literacy rates in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.

For more information, visit www.literacypb.org.