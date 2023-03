Clatsop Community Action has partnered with the Astoria Armory to provide an emergency warming shelter for tonight’s expected cold weather. The Armory will open its doors at 8 p.m.

Please do not line up or gather at the Armory before 8 p.m. Check out will be at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The Armory is located at 1650 Exchange Street Astoria.

Clatsop County will provide additional storm updates on social media and the ClatsopCounty.gov website.