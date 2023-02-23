Mother still searching for justice 38 years after daughter goes missing from Butler County

Today marks 38 years since 8-year-old Cherrie Mahan disappeared in Butler County. She was abducted after getting off her school bus and has never been seen or heard from since.

“Just thinking about what she would be doing, where would she be, would I be a grandmother? I think about it every single day,” said Janice McKinney, Cherrie’s Mom.

Cherrie’s body has never been found. She was declared legally dead in 1998 but her mother is still holding out hope.

“I’m making it my mission is that every year on her anniversary I’m going out and telling everybody because I truly believe somebody knows what happened to her,” said McKinney.

Cherrie got off the bus on February 22 1985 along Cornplanter Road in Winfield Township just about 500 feet from her family’s driveway but she never made it home.

“That’s the tough part I’ve never stopped thinking about Cherrie I think about her every single day,” said McKinney. “Not knowing where she is what could have happened to her is she dead is she alive.”

Cherrie’s mother had a special gathering in Cherrie’s memory with some family and friends. They held a prayer vigil where Cherrie disappeared.

The family also invited the Psychic Vincent Sisters who shared what they picked up on their readings

“Parts of the reading we came up with was two or three males from the area took her and was in a blue car and there was a van,” said Jean Vincent.

“I also feel that she is still here in Butler County so we are trying to give out leads and information so people will come forward and let us know what happened to Cherrie to get closure,” said Suzanne Vincent.

State police continue to investigate the cold case.

