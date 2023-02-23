Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
Lassen County News

Study reveals the average Californian believes they will live three years above the official life expectancy in their state

By HelloPharmacist, Special to Lassen News,

11 days ago
A new study of 3,000 respondents by HelloPharmacist has found that the average Californian believes they will live until the age of 84 – a...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Advertisement for Bids, JPUD
Blairsden, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy