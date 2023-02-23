Day of Giving aims to help metro Atlanta’s shelter animals, owners

It’s a big one-day push to give a boost to animals and their owners. The Atlanta Humane Society says Thursday, February 23 as its annual Day of Giving.

The non-profit says “Atlanta Humane is known for adoptions, but we also provide pet resources to families in need so they can care for their beloved pets through difficult times. And we work closely alongside other animal welfare organizations throughout the state to ensure they have what they need to care for pets in their communities.”

The Humane Society’s Christina Hill tells WSB Radio, “it’s a day where we rally our community behind Atlanta’s animals, and we work together to raise enough money to care for a thousand animals.”

Hill says the goal is to raise $350,000. And with that, “throughout the day, all of our donations will be doubled. So, when you make a donation to the Atlanta Humane Society, your gift will actually go twice as far to impact animal lives.”

Check out the Humane Society’s donation page here .