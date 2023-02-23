Timeline for Kevin Durant Suns debut revealed

The Phoenix Suns have been patiently waiting for newly acquired star forward Kevin Durant to make his debut with the team. It has now been revealed when he is likely to take the floor for Phoenix.

Durant has been on the sidelines since early January due to a sprained MCL. The Suns very clearly are hoping that he can propel them to a championship-level team, trading a number of up-and-coming role players such as Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to acquire him.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Durant’s target date to return to the floor for the Suns is next Wednesday on the road against the Charlotte Hornets.

Durant has been seen going through individual shooting drills with the Suns last week. Suns head coach Monty Williams detailed that he has “looked great” in practices thus far.

Many around the NBA world took notice of this news, and are excited to see the new-look Suns team with Durant on the floor.

On paper, this massive addition by the Suns has put them near the top of the odds to win the NBA Championship. At the time of the trade, the Suns became the second-best odds just behind the Boston Celtics to win the title.

However, we have certainly seen great teams on paper that Kevin Durant has been on fall short. Time will tell if this will be the case again in Phoenix. Next Wednesday’s matchup against the Hornets will be a good preview to see how the chemistry works with Durant in the mix.

