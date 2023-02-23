Cavs star ‘shocked’ by Kevin Love buyout

Kevin Love’s departure was something of a jaw-dropper for one Cleveland Cavaliers teammate.

Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell told reporters on Wednesday that he was caught off-guard by the team’s decision to buy out the veteran Love.

“I was shocked,” said Mitchell of the move, per Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor . “I didn’t know that was in the works. I didn’t know that it would be my last game seeing him.

“I grew up watching Kevin Love,” Mitchell added. “I’m thankful because he is a guy that allowed me to come in and ask him a thousand questions, helped me be an integral part of this team and helped with this group.”

Love, 34, had been with Cleveland since 2014. Over that span, he went through numerous ups (like their 2016 championship) and downs (like back-to-back 19-win seasons that had Love throwing on-court tantrums ) with the team. But Love had fallen out of the rotation this season (with no appearances since Jan. 24) and has since signed with the Miami Heat after his buyout.

Mitchell was only in his first season as teammates with Love, but the five-time All-Star big man clearly made an impact on him. Love’s effect on his teammates may be part of the reason why the Cavs have already decided to give him a major honor .

