Open in App
Everett, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett police warn against bank phone scam

By Julia Dallas,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxFVU_0kwZaBzZ00

Everett police posted a warning about a phone scam going around, on their Facebook Wednesday.

Financial crime detectives have said they are getting an increase in reports from people who have fallen victim to another phone scam.

People are receiving phone calls from scammers posing as employees from their bank.

The fake employee asks for their personal information and multi-factor authentication codes to “help” them over the phone.

“Victims have lost thousands of dollars falling for this scam, please be aware and don’t let you or your family members be next!!” police said.

Police also advised that if someone receives an unexpected call from their “bank,” to hang up and call them back using a verified bank phone number.

Do not call the number provided by the caller to verify whether or not there is a problem with your account.

The FCC gave tips for scam calls when MV Reality’s robocall scam was going around.

The FCC advises people who receive suspicious calls to:

  1. Not answer from an unknown number.
  2. Be aware that calls can appear to be from a local number even if they are a scam.
  3. Do not provide personal or financial information to unknown callers.
  4. Know that legitimate callers will not normally use pressure tactics or demand payment.
  5. Only contact your bank using the contact info from their website, or bill.
  6. Talk to friends and family who may be targets about how to protect themselves.
  7. File a complaint with the FCC at www.fcc.gov/complaints .
  8. Contact law enforcement if you have been involved in a scam.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Everett, WA newsLocal Everett, WA
Firefighters battle blaze at former machine shop in Everett
Everett, WA1 day ago
Several western Washington school districts cutting costs through layoffs, school closures
Everett, WA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Seattle Police recover gun and three stolen cars after arresting three people
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
Routine Seattle Police patrolling leads to arrest and recovery of stolen car
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
Investigation underway after deputy exchanges gunfire with ‘suspicious car’ suspect in Shoreline
Shoreline, WA6 hours ago
Man arrested after robbing Gig Harbor store at gunpoint, 2 suspected accomplices still on the run
Gig Harbor, WA21 hours ago
2 arrested after assaulting, robbing victim with metal pipe in Pioneer Square
Seattle, WA7 hours ago
Puyallup police officer charged with rape makes first court appearance
Puyallup, WA2 days ago
Seattle police arrest three suspected drug dealers in last week
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Court finds Federal Way gun store in contempt of court
Federal Way, WA3 days ago
Tacoma police make arrest after drive-by shooting of home and car
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Seattle police seek hit-and-run suspect after man hit in Chinatown-International District
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Driver hurt when car hit by 10 gunshots on I-5 in North Seattle
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Police investigating after woman shot, killed in south Seattle
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Tacoma business leaders focus attention on crime
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Seattle police respond to man shot in leg in Belltown
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Multiple western Washington residents indicted in connection to coast-to-coast drug ring
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Seattle Public Utilities pilot program aims to reduce illegal dumping with motion-activated cameras
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Powerball jackpot winner identified as longtime Boeing employee
Auburn, WA2 days ago
Pike Place Market cherry trees slated for removal
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Bainbridge Island speed limits changing to reflect Sustainable Transportation Plan
Bainbridge Island, WA3 days ago
Habitat for Humanity completes first mid-rise building in Seattle with 13 affordable housing units
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
Emerald City Comic Con in full swing in Seattle
Seattle, WA9 hours ago
‘Loud and loyal’ Seahawks superfan ‘Mama Blue’ passes away at 92
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
Morris, Frei propel Sounders to 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake
Seattle, WA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy