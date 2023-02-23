Everett police warn against bank phone scam

Everett police posted a warning about a phone scam going around, on their Facebook Wednesday.

Financial crime detectives have said they are getting an increase in reports from people who have fallen victim to another phone scam.

People are receiving phone calls from scammers posing as employees from their bank.

The fake employee asks for their personal information and multi-factor authentication codes to “help” them over the phone.

“Victims have lost thousands of dollars falling for this scam, please be aware and don’t let you or your family members be next!!” police said.

Police also advised that if someone receives an unexpected call from their “bank,” to hang up and call them back using a verified bank phone number.

Do not call the number provided by the caller to verify whether or not there is a problem with your account.

The FCC gave tips for scam calls when MV Reality’s robocall scam was going around.

The FCC advises people who receive suspicious calls to: