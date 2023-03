Benzinga

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Subpoenaed In Jan.6 Capitol Riots Probe: NYT By Shivdeep Dhaliwal, 11 days ago

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal, 11 days ago

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have reportedly been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury by the special ...