Djokovic Hopes for Showdown vs. Nadal at French Open

The two tennis legends currently are tired for the record for most men’s Grand Slam singles titles.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal currently share the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles in men’s tennis history with 22 each.

Nadal achieved the feat at last year’s French Open, when he won his 14th title at Roland Garros Stadium. Djokovic then tied the record at last month’s Australian Open , when he won his 10th title in Melbourne.

Now, the race is on to see which tennis legend will break the tie. The next opportunity presents itself at this year’s French Open, which begins on May 28.

Djokovic recently admitted he would love to face Nadal at the final in Paris to compete for the record.

“I would like to meet in the Roland Garros final,” Djokovic said, via Express . “If I could choose, I believe we would both sign it now.”

However, Nadal hasn’t played since the Australian Open as he’s been dealing with a hip flexor injury . It’s unknown at this time when he expects to return to the court.

In the meantime, Djokovic was asked if he considers world No. 2 and fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz as his new rival. Alcaraz won the 2022 U.S. Open and upset Djokovic in the Madrid Open last season.

Even though Alcaraz recently has provided tough competition for Djokovic, the Serbian said he doesn’t consider the 19-year-old to be his biggest rival at the moment. Nadal still holds that position in Djokovic’s mind.

“I cannot call [Alcaraz] my main rival. My main rival is still Nadal,” Djokovic said. “Even though Alcaraz is obviously, he’s No. 2. He was No. 1. He’s won a Slam. He’s arguably the next biggest thing in our sport, or he’s already there. I just feel Nadal, the rivalry with Nadal is something that is difficult to eliminate just because somebody is doing great things in the last year and a half. Nadal has been the biggest rival and probably will remain the biggest rival I ever had in my career.”

At last year’s French Open, Nadal beat Djokovic in a four-set quarterfinal match . While Djokovic holds an overall record of 30–29 against Nadal in their careers, the Spaniard has a slight advantage over the Serbian when they play at majors. Nadal has won 11 of their 18 Grand Slam meetings.