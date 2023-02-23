Open in App
Youngstown, OH
FirstEnergy working to restore power in Youngstown

By Sara Pompeo,

11 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Many residents on the West Side of Youngstown were without power on Wednesday.

According to FirstEnergy, the outage was due to a blown fuse at the substation on North Belle Vista Avenue. They are working to determine what caused the fuse to blow.

‘You are not forgotten,’ Trump says during East Palestine visit

At one point, almost 2,400 customers were affected. The majority of the power was restored just after 6 p.m.

As of 11:30 p.m., 404 customers were without power. Power is expected to be restored by 2 a.m. Thursday.

