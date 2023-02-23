FirstEnergy working to restore power in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Many residents on the West Side of Youngstown were without power on Wednesday.

According to FirstEnergy, the outage was due to a blown fuse at the substation on North Belle Vista Avenue. They are working to determine what caused the fuse to blow.

At one point, almost 2,400 customers were affected. The majority of the power was restored just after 6 p.m.

As of 11:30 p.m., 404 customers were without power. Power is expected to be restored by 2 a.m. Thursday.

