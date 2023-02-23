Olivia Wilde ‘Still Mad’ About Split From Ex Harry Styles, Desperate For A Reconciliation

MEGA

Olivia Wilde hasn’t given up hope for a reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed Olivia, 38, is still bristling over her bitter bust-up with her toyboy. “Olivia still harbors resentment toward Harry,” said a friend.

“They made big plans and were looking at buying property together. Olivia really thought she and Harry were heading toward marriage. But he pulled the rug from under her, and she feels he was using her.”

The Grammy-winning singer and actor, 29, dumped his Don’t Worry Darling director in November. Olivia started dating Harry after ending her seven-year engagement with Jason Sudeikis in 2020.

Olivia and Jason have been involved in a custody battle over their two kids ever since.

Another insider close to Olivia claimed the actress is focused on her kids and NOT on either of her recent exes.

Back in November, a source told People that Olivia and Harry were “ taking a break ” from their relationship.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," the source added. "It's a very amicable decision."

"They're still very close friends," the source added. "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Olivia and Jason were sued by their ex-employee Ericka Genaro.

In her lawsuit, Genaro accused the ex-couple of wrongful termination . She said she started working for the couple in 2018.

However, she said after the two broke up things become unbearable at work. After Olivia left, Genaro said Jason started leaning on her heavily.

Genaro said in early 2021 said she told Jason she was stressed out. She told him her doctor told her to take time off. She told Jason she was quitting but would stay for another 5 months to help find a replacement.

Days later, she claims she was fired. Jason and Olivia have yet to respond to the lawsuit in court. However, back in October 2022, they released a joint statement about their ex-employee after she spoke out to the media.

The statement read, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”