2-year-old boy in stable condition after tree crashes into Santa Cruz Mountains home, family says

The Santa Cruz Mountains are often an area hardest hit by winter storms and it was no different Tuesday in Boulder Creek with the powerful winds.

Neighbors in Boulder Creek are picking up branches, sweeping up debris and cleaning up after winds they say were unlike anything they've ever felt.

A 1-year-old was critically injured after a redwood tree crashed into a Boulder Creek home in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday.

"It was chaos," neighbor Pat McCue said. "The wires, we heard snapping."

"I felt the ground rumbling like an earthquake," neighbor Yvonne Gruenstein Harvey said. "I went out and I couldn't walk on my deck, there was debris everywhere."

A massive tree more than 100 feet tall came crashing through a fence and across two homes pulling wires down with it.

Amid the chaos, screams for help from a mother inside one of the houses.

McCue rushed into help the parents of the 2-year-old boy hit by branches that came through the roof of their home.

Thousands remain without power after strong winds battered the Bay Area, toppling trees, downing powerlines, and leaving behind a path of destruction.

"I was just cleaning debris and making a path," McCue said. "It was pretty, pretty heart-wrenching time with the dad. There was nothing you could do. The tree came straight down on the baby's lap."

The quick work of many neighbors helped rescue Milo.

Some raced down the mountain to get cell service to call 911, while others cleared a path for first responders.

Boulder Creek Fire took Milo to the hospital where he was treated for broken legs, broken pelvis and cuts to his skin. The family says he's expected to survive.

McCue called it a miracle.

The aunt of 2-year-old Aeon, nicknamed Goldie, says he was an infectiously happy child, loved to dance, and always knew how to put a smile on the faces of his loving family. Click for a link to the family's GoFundMe.

"I stayed until the fire department came, but, that was hard," McCue said. "So, when the family came up this morning to get some of their stuff, he told us the baby had surgery, was out of surgery and was awake. That just made me feel good."

The parents are sending their gratitude to the neighbors, as well as the first responders and the doctors who treated him at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

GoFundMe page has been created to help with expenses for Milo's recovery.

This neighborhood is now focusing their attention on the next set of stormy days ahead.

At any time, they know any one of the massive trees around their homes can be the next one to fall.

But they push on, getting ready for the next one. They say it's just part of that mountain living.

"We've been through this, we've been through the fire, we've been through the mudslides and all that stuff," McCue said. "We just love living here."