Open in App
Boulder Creek, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7 News Bay Area

2-year-old boy in stable condition after tree crashes into Santa Cruz Mountains home, family says

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9nRC_0kwZWVBL00

A 2-year-old boy is in stable condition after a tree crashed into his Boulder Creek home Tuesday afternoon , according to the family.

The Santa Cruz Mountains are often an area hardest hit by winter storms and it was no different Tuesday in Boulder Creek with the powerful winds.

Neighbors in Boulder Creek are picking up branches, sweeping up debris and cleaning up after winds they say were unlike anything they've ever felt.

RELATED: 2-year-old critically injured after tree crashes into home in Santa Cruz Mountains, officials say

A 1-year-old was critically injured after a redwood tree crashed into a Boulder Creek home in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday.

"It was chaos," neighbor Pat McCue said. "The wires, we heard snapping."

"I felt the ground rumbling like an earthquake," neighbor Yvonne Gruenstein Harvey said. "I went out and I couldn't walk on my deck, there was debris everywhere."

A massive tree more than 100 feet tall came crashing through a fence and across two homes pulling wires down with it.

Amid the chaos, screams for help from a mother inside one of the houses.

McCue rushed into help the parents of the 2-year-old boy hit by branches that came through the roof of their home.

VIDEO: Thousands still without power in Bay Area after strong winds topple trees

Thousands remain without power after strong winds battered the Bay Area, toppling trees, downing powerlines, and leaving behind a path of destruction.

"I was just cleaning debris and making a path," McCue said. "It was pretty, pretty heart-wrenching time with the dad. There was nothing you could do. The tree came straight down on the baby's lap."

The quick work of many neighbors helped rescue Milo.

Some raced down the mountain to get cell service to call 911, while others cleared a path for first responders.

Boulder Creek Fire took Milo to the hospital where he was treated for broken legs, broken pelvis and cuts to his skin. The family says he's expected to survive.

McCue called it a miracle.

MORE: Family mourns 2-year-old killed by falling tree during bomb cyclone

The aunt of 2-year-old Aeon, nicknamed Goldie, says he was an infectiously happy child, loved to dance, and always knew how to put a smile on the faces of his loving family. Click for a link to the family's GoFundMe.

"I stayed until the fire department came, but, that was hard," McCue said. "So, when the family came up this morning to get some of their stuff, he told us the baby had surgery, was out of surgery and was awake. That just made me feel good."

The parents are sending their gratitude to the neighbors, as well as the first responders and the doctors who treated him at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with expenses for Milo's recovery.

This neighborhood is now focusing their attention on the next set of stormy days ahead.

At any time, they know any one of the massive trees around their homes can be the next one to fall.

But they push on, getting ready for the next one. They say it's just part of that mountain living.

"We've been through this, we've been through the fire, we've been through the mudslides and all that stuff," McCue said. "We just love living here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0kwZWVBL00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Jose man arrested after large amounts of explosive material found inside home, police say
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Clear skies pave way for families to enjoy snow on Mt. Diablo
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Los Gatos neighborhood without power for a week; PG&E begins repairs, restoration
Los Gatos, CA2 days ago
Some Southern California mountain residents could be snowed in another week, sheriff says
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Standoff arrest, accidental fire happen simultaneously at Oakland Motel 6, officials say
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Live Bay Area weather updates: Massive trees fall onto homes in North Bay
Forestville, CA4 days ago
BART halts Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City
Daly City, CA3 days ago
SoCal students return home after getting snowed in at science camps in San Bernardino Mountains
Irvine, CA5 days ago
Larry Hunt, known as San Francisco's 'Bucket Man' of Market Street, dies at 64
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Wife of missing Wild 94.9 host says new information suggests JV 'will not be coming back'
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Oakland Zoo set to close Monday due to rain; nighttime Glowfari event still to be determined
Oakland, CA7 days ago
Wild weather: From Disneyland to Vegas, snow, graupel and hail fall at rare spots
Glendale, CA4 days ago
Meet the East Bay Dragons, the oldest Black motorcycle club in the West
Oakland, CA5 days ago
SF to pay hotel $2.9M after lawsuit claims unhoused guests damaged building during pandemic
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
What's in store for San Francisco Bay Area's economy post-pandemic?
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Record-setting year for cruising out of San Francisco predicted
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Black Joy Parade takes to streets of Oakland despite wintery wet weather
Oakland, CA6 days ago
Amid string of Oakland violence, activists push for former Chief Armstrong to be rehired
Oakland, CA23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy