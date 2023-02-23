Chicago 1st Ward race includes rematch between incumbent, former alderman

In Chicago's 1st Ward, the competitive race for alderman includes a re-match.

Former alderman "Proco" Joe Moreno is hoping to make a comeback and regain the seat he lost in 2019 to Alderman Daniel La Spata.

Meanwhile, two other candidates in the race, one with a well-known last name, are hoping to take over the seat.

The 1st Ward encompasses portions of several North Side neighborhoods, including Logan Square, Bucktown, Wicker Park and West Town.

Known as one of the most liberal members of city council, La Spata is hoping to get re-elected to his second term as alderman of the 1st Ward, one that La Spata says was corrupt under his predecessor until he turned it around.

"The most opaque, corrupt processes around zoning," La Spata said. "An alderman who literally had his precinct captains parading infrastructure projects for votes. We've absolutely turned it on its head."

The alderman La Spata is referring to is Proco "Joe" Moreno. The two are facing off for a second time. Moreno is hoping to make a political comeback after he blames alcoholism and legal troubles for a loss 4 years ago.

"I've owned my personal past," Moreno said. "That is why I lost the last election and I had to get things right. I make no excuses."

Moreno said he is running at the urging of constituents, who say La Spata is not doing enough to respond to constituent services and public safety. Sam Royko, the son of the late Chicago newspaper columnist Mike Royko, agrees.

"For me, we need to put more money into cameras, we need to make sure we have the technology to help assist police," Royko said.

Royko chose to run for alderman after his girlfriend was carjacked and he says La Spata wasn't interested in helping.

The lack of an aldermanic response is why Logan Square community activist and preservationist Stephen "Andy" Schneider is putting his hat into the ring. Schneider has been endorsed by the Chicago Tribune.

"The entire ward needs somebody who is going to make listening to constituents a priority," Schneider said.

La Spata, whose campaign office was recently vandalized, denies his opponents allegations.

"I've absolutely listened and responded," La Spata said. "The problem is that when we disagree, they don't like being disagreed with."

All four candidates in have raised a significant amount of money. Many predict this is a race that will likely wind up in a runoff.