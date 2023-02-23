Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago 1st Ward race includes rematch between incumbent, former alderman

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNaqN_0kwZWBm300

In Chicago's 1st Ward, the competitive race for alderman includes a re-match.

Former alderman "Proco" Joe Moreno is hoping to make a comeback and regain the seat he lost in 2019 to Alderman Daniel La Spata.

Meanwhile, two other candidates in the race, one with a well-known last name, are hoping to take over the seat.

The 1st Ward encompasses portions of several North Side neighborhoods, including Logan Square, Bucktown, Wicker Park and West Town.

Known as one of the most liberal members of city council, La Spata is hoping to get re-elected to his second term as alderman of the 1st Ward, one that La Spata says was corrupt under his predecessor until he turned it around.

"The most opaque, corrupt processes around zoning," La Spata said. "An alderman who literally had his precinct captains parading infrastructure projects for votes. We've absolutely turned it on its head."

The alderman La Spata is referring to is Proco "Joe" Moreno. The two are facing off for a second time. Moreno is hoping to make a political comeback after he blames alcoholism and legal troubles for a loss 4 years ago.

"I've owned my personal past," Moreno said. "That is why I lost the last election and I had to get things right. I make no excuses."

Moreno said he is running at the urging of constituents, who say La Spata is not doing enough to respond to constituent services and public safety. Sam Royko, the son of the late Chicago newspaper columnist Mike Royko, agrees.

"For me, we need to put more money into cameras, we need to make sure we have the technology to help assist police," Royko said.

Royko chose to run for alderman after his girlfriend was carjacked and he says La Spata wasn't interested in helping.

The lack of an aldermanic response is why Logan Square community activist and preservationist Stephen "Andy" Schneider is putting his hat into the ring. Schneider has been endorsed by the Chicago Tribune.

"The entire ward needs somebody who is going to make listening to constituents a priority," Schneider said.

La Spata, whose campaign office was recently vandalized, denies his opponents allegations.

"I've absolutely listened and responded," La Spata said. "The problem is that when we disagree, they don't like being disagreed with."

All four candidates in have raised a significant amount of money. Many predict this is a race that will likely wind up in a runoff.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago celebrates 186th birthday
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Chicago City Council sessions off to slower start in 2023, BGA finds
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago crime: At least 4 robbed within 1 hour in River North, Streeterville, police say
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Our Chicago: Evanston-based adoption agency The Cradle celebrates 100 years
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Chicago elections 2023: City Council poised for big changes with multiple races up for grabs
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Community meeting held to discuss the revitalization of LaSalle Street in Chicago's Loop
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago mayoral election: Vallas, Johnson to face off in runoff after Lightfoot concedes
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Prayer vigil held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, killed in the line of duty
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago shootings: At least 12 shot, 3 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
North Side city council representation undergoing major change with 4 long term aldermen retiring
Chicago, IL4 days ago
United Center concession workers strike days ahead of Big Ten tournament; demand better compensation
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Paul Vallas endorsed by former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White in Chicago mayoral race
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago police officer shot, killed as kids played outside Gage Park school: prosecutors
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Usher in St. Patrick's Day at Shamrock'n the Block in West Loop
Chicago, IL1 day ago
ABC7's Tre Ward competing in Dancing with Chicago Celebrities
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Impact of Chicago police officer's murder ripples through first responders' families
Chicago, IL1 day ago
David Brown resigning as Chicago Police Department superintendent
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago police officer shot, killed in Gage Park
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot inside vehicle in Englewood ID'd by medical examiner
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Chicago spoken word poet J. Ivy performs; Is 'Creed 3' a knockout?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Oscar Lawton Wilkerson Jr., the last known surviving Tuskegee airman in Chicago area, dies
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso mourned at vigils; Suspect denied bond
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Inspired Home Show returns to McCormick Place
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso shot, killed in Gage Park; suspect charged with murder
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Lombard Roller Rink closing later this spring, owners say
Lombard, IL2 days ago
Chicago shooting: 2 shot in Irving Park alley, police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Veteran Chicago cops say police officers don't get enough training, especially for volatile calls
Chicago, IL2 days ago
BUILD Chicago celebrates opening of new center in Austin
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Men from Naperville, Riverside charged in Ohio cryptocurrency scheme after Lisle company raided
Naperville, IL3 days ago
What's next for Mayor Lori Lightfoot after election loss?
Chicago, IL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy