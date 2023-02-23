Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Devils, Kings look to get back on track after lackluster efforts

By Sportsnaut,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBhh7_0kwZW95q00

The New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings experienced disappointing results in different ways Tuesday night.

But the urgency of a playoff race doesn’t allow either team much time to lament what could have been.

The Devils and Kings will each be looking to bounce back Thursday night, when New Jersey hosts Los Angeles in a battle of postseason contenders in Newark, N.J.

Both teams had brief winning streaks halted Tuesday night. The Devils never led in a 5-2 loss to the visiting Montreal Canadiens while the Kings opened a five-game road trip by falling 2-1 to the Minnesota Wild.

With his team dealing with a challenging yet routine set of late-season challenges, New Jersey head coach Lindy Ruff wasn’t surprised to see the Devils performing at something less than their best Tuesday. New Jersey, which won its previous two games by a combined margin of 9-4, outshot the Canadiens 40-18 but couldn’t recover from Montreal scoring a pair of goals in a 73-second span early in the middle period.

New Jersey played five games in a nine-day span that ended Sunday, when the Devils beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 in Newark a little more than 24 hours after completing a four-game road trip with a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Devils are also dealing with an illness running through the locker room as well as the absence of goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who was injured during the morning skate Tuesday.

“We gave up an abnormal amount of good chances,” Ruff said. “It just looked like fatigue. It looked like the team was flat this morning. We played a lot of hockey. I’m not going to sit here and make excuses.”

“We’ve had a couple of guys that have played through illness. We need to freshen the team up and focus on the next game.”

The Devils’ solid standing in the Eastern Conference playoff race — five points behind the first-place Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division race but 15 points clear of the Panthers, the second wild card — gives them a larger margin for error than the Kings, who had a four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday.

The Kings are two points behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division but just one point ahead of the Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers, who are tied for third place. Los Angeles is four points clear of the Wild, who occupy the second wild-card spot.

The Kings outshot the Wild 34-20 Tuesday but were blanked until Anze Kopitar scored with 21 seconds left and goalie Pheonix Copley was pulled for the extra attacker.

“We played hard, we created a number of chances,” Kings head coach Todd McLellan said, “We just got to find a way to convert, and some nights it doesn’t go your way.

“I didn’t think we had a lot of passengers. We had everybody engaged in the game, so we’ll chalk it up, we’ll move on and try to recover for the next one.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Clinging to playoff hopes, Caps visit Pacific-leading Kings
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Late goals lift Kings over Blues, 4-2
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Sliding Pelicans look for turnaround against Kings
New Orleans, LA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Devils stay scorching hot with OT win over Coyotes
Newark, NJ1 hour ago
Avalanche need defense to step up vs. surging Kraken
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Hot Stars looking to douse Flames
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Flyers snap 4-game skid with win over lowly Red Wings
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Jets meet Sharks in battle of high-scoring defensemen
San Jose, CA7 hours ago
As fans dream of playoffs, Senators hit road to face Blackhawks
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Surging Sabres look to contain Oilers’ explosive duo
Buffalo, NY9 hours ago
Hurricanes hand Lightning fifth straight loss in shutout
Raleigh, NC5 hours ago
Flyers, Red Wings look to end skids
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Wild stifle Flames behind Filip Gustavsson’s shutout
Saint Paul, MN22 hours ago
Blues erase early deficit, dump Sharks
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Rangers acquire F Anton Blidh, D Wyatt Kalynuk
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy