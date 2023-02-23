Reports: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed in DOJ special counsel probe

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by the Justice Department's special counsel investigating the former president's efforts to block the transfer of power following the 2020 election, according to media reports.

The move represents the latest effort by federal authorities to secure the testimony from Trump's inner circle in an ongoing criminal investigation and comes after special counsel summoned former Vice President Mike Pence earlier this month.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the law enforcement action, first reported by the New York Times.

The couple's legal representatives could not be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for the former president also did not respond to inquiries, including whether he would seek to block the testimony.

Trump's daughter and son-in-law testified before a House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attacks. During her deposition, Ivanka Trump told lawmakers she had accepted then-Attorney General William Barr's conclusion that there was no evidence of fraud to overturn the 2020 election.

Ivanka Trump also was present at the White House when her father sought to pressure Pence to block certification of President Joe Biden's election on Jan. 6.

Kushner, who served as a top adviser to Trump, also was at the White House later on the day of the insurrection. He and Ivanka urged the then-president to call for rioters to leave the Capitol.

