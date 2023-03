Great Falls City Commissioners voted on Tuesday to put the library mill levy issue before voters on the June 6th, 2023, ballot.  Watch the video above for details and hear from advocates and opponents.



(UPDATE) In the video above, reporter Ryan Gamboa stated: "If the mill levy fails, the library will have to close its doors." That is not correct - if the levy fails, the library will reduce its days and/or hours of operation.

