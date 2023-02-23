Open in App
Aransas Pass, TX
KRIS 6 News

New Aransas Pass tiny home community

By Michelle Lorenzo,

11 days ago
With further interest rate hikes expected in March, and the price of housing and rent constantly continuing to increase year-after-year, some people have been looking into alternative ways of living.

Amanda Short, a Coastal Bend veteran had a unique vision five years ago that came to fruition this year. She opened up a new five-acre tiny home and RV community in Aransas Pass that could help people save money and also change their way of life.

"The community itself is a little different than anything else out there. It was inspired by knowledge I was blessed to receive on how we depend on one another and what that actually looks like." she said. "It's peaceful, a simple life is. Which, that comes with its own simplicity when you get up and have a cup of coffee outside listening to the birds."

Short is hoping to create a self-sustaining way of living. Long-term residents are encouraged to be one with nature and grow food on the property. She said there are over 40 fruit trees, more than 40 medicinal and other botanicals, and a community garden. Residents are also encouraged to find a way to contribute, from gardening, harvesting, canning, tree trimming, caring for chickens, art murals, or helping their neighbor.

"That's what I want this to be, because it builds tight knit friendships and knowledge for us all too. There's so much to gain from other people's wisdom." she said.

One-third of the park will have short term rentals which tenants can book to use as well. Leases are available by the night, month, or six months.

The size of the spaces range and RV/tiny homes are not included. Cost vary from $350- to $375 a month and includes wifi, trash, and water.

Click here for more information.

Beloved Garden's newest tenants are finding a place of refuge. Short's mother, Vicki Day, was one of the first residents to move-in.

"She's been disabled for a long time and was living in Virginia with my sister and the grandkids. But it wasn't kind to her health. And she still needs help." explained short. "But she has so much to offer and I wanted a place where she can grow and be happy."

Travis Stone and his wife have also found solace at the Beloved Garden. The Marine Corps. veteran is now living in a mobile unit there. He said they used to be homeowners, but the cost of living was getting to be too much.

"One thing lead to another and I wasn't able to make my mortgage but thankfully I didn't get into foreclosure. But it was just getting too much with prices, to pay for the mortgage, to pay for gas and to pay for groceries." he said.

Stone believes the RV life isn't easy and it's not for everyone, but he said he likes the idea of growing with a small community because it reminds him of his time in service.

"Back in the marines, we're always with each other, helping each other, partying with each other. It's like Deja Vu for me." he said.

The official grand opening celebration for Beloved Garden is on March 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The address is 582 Adolfo Road.

