Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

8-year-old welcomes New Mexico’s winter storm

By Laila Freeman,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YG24F_0kwZUOJu00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The wind was a welcome sight for a young, local boy who wants to be a meteorologist when he grows up.

KRQE received a video of 8-year-old Sam taking storm measurements with his digital anemometer that he got for Christmas.

VIDEO: Massive I-40 light poles sway in strong Albuquerque winds

He also included a message for KRQE’s Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud that said, “you’re kind of my role model.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Sunday marks final day of 2023 National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show
Albuquerque, NM7 hours ago
Spring warmth arrives this weekend
Alamogordo, NM1 day ago
Warm weekend ahead as winds increase
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Albuquerque cemetery takes extra precautions to protect park
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
Rio Bravo Park cleanup will take longer than expected
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
KRQE Newsfeed: No contest plea, License plate enforcement, Warmer weather, Renter protection, Bear rehabilitation
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Westside Boulevard project reaches finish line
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
KRQE Weather Academy visits Hope Christian Elementary School
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
ABQ BioPark hosting second ‘On the Rocks’ event
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
New Mexico State Police squad called to bomb scare
Santa Fe, NM5 hours ago
Oddities & Curiosities Expo makes stop in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Valle de Oro invites public to see new programs at refuge
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
“Dancing in the Cave” at the University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Memorial, memes honor Albuquerque’s fallen Iron Man statue
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Albuquerque police: Man found slumped over in stolen truck
Albuquerque, NM2 hours ago
Bill proposes wait period for New Mexico gun buyers
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
Local casino hosts 2023 National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Safety improvements proposed for Nob Hill corridor
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Food Truck Fridays return to downtown Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
UNM Hospital wants to know public’s feedback
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Police searching for Albuquerque murder suspect
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
One dead after head-on crash in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque ordinance requires tax preparers to disclose costs before service
Albuquerque, NM6 hours ago
Man arrested for Albuquerque pursuit, crash
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Data shows many shooting, stabbing, fight reports at Albuquerque food market
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
State basketball tournament: Boys first round recap
Albuquerque, NM22 hours ago
Roundhouse Roundup: New state park, lobbyist transparency
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Behind the Story: Victim cooperation affecting more criminal cases
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
UNM police arrest man for giving false ID, fleeing during arrest
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy