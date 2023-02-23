8-year-old welcomes New Mexico’s winter storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The wind was a welcome sight for a young, local boy who wants to be a meteorologist when he grows up.
KRQE received a video of 8-year-old Sam taking storm measurements with his digital anemometer that he got for Christmas. VIDEO: Massive I-40 light poles sway in strong Albuquerque winds
He also included a message for KRQE's Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud that said, "you're kind of my role model."
