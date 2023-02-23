Open in App
Spartanburg County, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies respond to shooting, 1 injured in Spartanburg Co.

By Jaylan Wright,

11 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a shooting that happened on Wednesday night.

Deputies said that the shooting happened at the 2400 block of Wallace Avenue near Country Club Road just after 7 p.m.

According to deputies, there is one shooting victim whose condition is not known at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

