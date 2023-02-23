Deputies respond to shooting, 1 injured in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a shooting that happened on Wednesday night.

Deputies said that the shooting happened at the 2400 block of Wallace Avenue near Country Club Road just after 7 p.m.

According to deputies, there is one shooting victim whose condition is not known at this time.

