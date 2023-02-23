Open in App
Beckley, WV
See more from this location?
WVNS

A special needs baseball team in Beckley needs more players

By Julia White,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fRUc_0kwZSaVG00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local special needs baseball team is actively recruiting players and staff for the 2023 season.

The Mianeers baseball team, which was formed in 2020, is free to join and is open to any special needs people over 15 years old, as well as to military disabled veterans.

The team plays on the weekends at Harry Lewin Field in Beckley, and the season runs from April through August.

The only minimum requirement for players is the ability to swing a bat and run from base to base without assistance. For safety precautions, the team uses a bigger, softer ball.

Radford University men’s basketball coach charged with DUI

The team currently has 10 players, but still needs more or it may have to disband.

Richard Bailey, the head coach for the Mianeers, said the opportunity is very important to each player, and he is doing everything he can to help add at least four or five more players.

“The players love it, the coaches love it, everybody in the organization loves it,” said Bailey. “It’s just a tremendous opportunity, and we just want to continue to grow.”

Bailey also said having the team provides a community for the players that feels like family, and he hopes to eventually form more teams throughout West Virginia.

The Mianeers’ first practice will be on April 22, 2023, at Harry Lewin Field at 1 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in joining or learning more about how to help support the team can contact Coach Richard Bailey at 304-894-8017.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Boone County’s Hager named 69th Mountaineer mascot
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Exhibit by Andrea Brunais at Bluefield Arts Center
Bluefield, WV3 days ago
WV Hive and WVU-Tech host contest
Charleston, WV6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wyoming East girls basketball team secures a spot at state
New Richmond, WV3 days ago
Woodrow Wilson women’s softball head coach announced
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Devon Marion confirmed as new head coach of Red Devils Football Team
Oak Hill, WV5 days ago
Richlands head girls basketball coach arrested after incident with spectator
Richlands, VA4 days ago
Jerseys of athletes charged with crimes are removed from WWHS Hall of Fame wall
Beckley, WV6 days ago
Beckley K-9 unit passes due to illness
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Granada Theater ready to help make up for closed AMC Theatre in Mercer County
Bluefield, WV1 day ago
WV Hive holds Coffee Talk, looks to restart Summers County Chamber of Commerce
Hinton, WV2 days ago
New veterans nursing facility underway in Beckley
Beckley, WV3 days ago
WVU Extension agent teaches elementary students through STEM-LIT activities
Athens, WV2 days ago
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price announces retirement
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Pottery Place shows off Stratton Elementary School tiles
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Spero Health launches a new location in Beckley
Beckley, WV4 days ago
New app launched for Bluefield Area Transit
Bluefield, WV3 days ago
Couple gets surpise singing telegram
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Humane Society of Raleigh County fundraising event
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Oak Hill High School student reportedly assaulted on school trip
Oak Hill, WV2 days ago
Pistos Coffee serves java and community
Oak Hill, WV5 days ago
Construction for public sewer extension project in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, WV3 days ago
AMC Theatre at Mercer Mall closes
Bluefield, WV6 days ago
Beckley ARH housekeeper’s quick reaction saves man’s life
Beckley, WV6 days ago
2 sentenced in Wyoming County after leaving overdosing man beside road to die
Mullens, WV2 days ago
Officers respond to threat made at Independence Middle School
Independence, WV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy