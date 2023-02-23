A special needs baseball team in Beckley needs more players

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local special needs baseball team is actively recruiting players and staff for the 2023 season.

The Mianeers baseball team, which was formed in 2020, is free to join and is open to any special needs people over 15 years old, as well as to military disabled veterans.

The team plays on the weekends at Harry Lewin Field in Beckley, and the season runs from April through August.

The only minimum requirement for players is the ability to swing a bat and run from base to base without assistance. For safety precautions, the team uses a bigger, softer ball.

The team currently has 10 players, but still needs more or it may have to disband.

Richard Bailey, the head coach for the Mianeers, said the opportunity is very important to each player, and he is doing everything he can to help add at least four or five more players.

“The players love it, the coaches love it, everybody in the organization loves it,” said Bailey. “It’s just a tremendous opportunity, and we just want to continue to grow.”

Bailey also said having the team provides a community for the players that feels like family, and he hopes to eventually form more teams throughout West Virginia.

The Mianeers’ first practice will be on April 22, 2023, at Harry Lewin Field at 1 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in joining or learning more about how to help support the team can contact Coach Richard Bailey at 304-894-8017.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.