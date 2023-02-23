Cops searching for robbery trio that stole Queens subway rider's phone

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for three men who stole a commuter’s cellphone on a Queens 7 train Saturday.

The trio approached the 41-year-old man on a 7 train approaching the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station just after 9 p.m. and demanded his phone, according to officials.

The man handed over a Galaxy smartphone and $5.

The group fled on foot at the subway station when the train arrived.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.