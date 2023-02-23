Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt

By Dylan AbadRachel TuckerKatlyn BrieskornKaycee Sloan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtuUo_0kwZOg5Q00

PINE HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando journalist and a 9-year-old girl were killed in a shooting in Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies were called to a shooting around 11 a.m. on Hialeah Street.

Deputies said a woman in her 20s was shot and later died from her injuries.

‘A happy soul’: Family remembers 24-year-old reporter killed in Orlando shooting

After investigators left the scene, a news crew was parked outside the home where the homicide happened.

Mina said a man identified as 19-year-old Keith Moses walked up to the news vehicle and shot two people from News 13, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition.

On Thursday, News 13 identified the slain reporter as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons. Photojournalist Jesse Walden was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mina said Moses then walked to a home on Harrington Drive, where he shot a 9-year-old and her mother. The sheriff said the 9-year-old girl later died from her injuries. The mother is in critical condition. Investigators are not sure why Moses entered their home.

Mina said the two shootings are connected and linked Moses as the suspect in both cases. Moses has a lengthy criminal history, according to the sheriff.

“No one in our community – not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not a news professional should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” Mina said.

The sheriff said it is unclear why Moses targeted the news crew, the mother and the 9-year-old. Mina said the suspect may have mistaken the unmarked news vehicle with a similar-looking law enforcement vehicle that was parked there earlier that day.

‘This is really difficult’: Florida reporter gets emotional while covering death of another journalist

Moses is in custody and charges are pending.

“This is a sad day for our community,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Three people murdered by the acts of one criminal. We are grieving with our media partners at News 13 – and with our whole community tonight.”

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pair accused of stealing cooking oil from Ulster diner
Ulster, NY2 days ago
Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Capital Region snow emergencies for March 3-4 storm
Schenectady, NY2 days ago
NY lawmakers review railway safety measures
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Calls for more funding for Ombudsman Program in NYS
Albany, NY2 days ago
National Grid crews restoring power after snowstorm
Albany, NY11 hours ago
Judge rules against herbicide in Lake George
Lake George, NY2 days ago
Snow begins falling in Capital Region during latest storm
Albany, NY2 days ago
Gov. Hochul announces more funding for Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Cohoes, NY2 days ago
Albany achieves back-to-back Class AA championships, besting Bethlehem 57-49
Troy, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy