North Dakota House approves changing up the ND PERS board of trustees

( KXNET ) — This week, state lawmakers voted to give the state more oversight into how the PERS fund is managed.

House Bill 1321 adds two more people who will be serving on the PERS board of trustees.

If signed into law, the board would include three house legislators, three state senators, three people appointed by the governor, and two state employees.

House lawmakers say the change is necessary to seek out more competitive bids for health insurance benefits.

“The PERS board would still be in charge of bidding on the health contract,” explained Representative Jim Kasper, “but the first change in the bill is the contract is for two years. There’s no automatic renewal allowed in the contract anymore.”

Under the bill, the board would need legislative approval before agreeing to future health benefits coverage.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Today's Top Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.