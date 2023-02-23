Open in App
North Dakota State
KX News

North Dakota House approves changing up the ND PERS board of trustees

By Joel Porter,

11 days ago

( KXNET ) — This week, state lawmakers voted to give the state more oversight into how the PERS fund is managed.

House Bill 1321 adds two more people who will be serving on the PERS board of trustees.

If signed into law, the board would include three house legislators, three state senators, three people appointed by the governor, and two state employees.

Flasher currently under boil order

House lawmakers say the change is necessary to seek out more competitive bids for health insurance benefits.

“The PERS board would still be in charge of bidding on the health contract,” explained Representative Jim Kasper, “but the first change in the bill is the contract is for two years. There’s no automatic renewal allowed in the contract anymore.”

Under the bill, the board would need legislative approval before agreeing to future health benefits coverage.

