JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Missouri Department of Corrections inmate has been charged with several felonies after allegedly stabbing a corrections officer at the Jefferson City Correctional Center in September.

Aaron Stevens, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault of a special victim, five counts of armed-criminal action, two counts of violence to a DOC employee, possession of a weapon at a correctional center and harassment motivated by discrimination.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Cole County Circuit Court. The probable cause statement says Stevens admitted to planning to assault a corrections officer for three days and stabbed him with two prison-made weapons.

While being interviewed, Stevens referred to the officer by a racial slur and said he was trying to kill him, according to the probable cause statement.

In August, Stevens pleaded guilty to first degree assault of a special victim at the Potosi Correctional Center and was sentenced to 15 years. He pleaded guilty to several charges in 2019, including four counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, three counts of armed-criminal action, stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree sodomy. He was serving a 23-year sentence in that case.

The post Missouri inmate faces 11 felony charges after allegedly stabbing corrections officer appeared first on ABC17NEWS .