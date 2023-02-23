Open in App
Jefferson City, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri inmate faces 11 felony charges after allegedly stabbing corrections officer

By Ryan Shiner,

11 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Missouri Department of Corrections inmate has been charged with several felonies after allegedly stabbing a corrections officer at the Jefferson City Correctional Center in September.

Aaron Stevens, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault of a special victim, five counts of armed-criminal action, two counts of violence to a DOC employee, possession of a weapon at a correctional center and harassment motivated by discrimination.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Cole County Circuit Court. The probable cause statement says Stevens admitted to planning to assault a corrections officer for three days and stabbed him with two prison-made weapons.

While being interviewed, Stevens referred to the officer by a racial slur and said he was trying to kill him, according to the probable cause statement.

In August, Stevens pleaded guilty to first degree assault of a special victim at the Potosi Correctional Center and was sentenced to 15 years. He pleaded guilty to several charges in 2019, including four counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, three counts of armed-criminal action, stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree sodomy. He was serving a 23-year sentence in that case.

