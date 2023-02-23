Ohio health department expands services at East Palestine clinic to include physical exam

The Ohio Department of Health is expanding services at its clinic in East Palestine, just one day after it opened.

All visitors will now have their vital signs taken and be seen by a physician, who will conduct a medical examination, the department said in a news release.

The free clinic had previously been designed to help visitors navigate the health system and was not intended to take the place of doctor's visits.

“We have been working to bring additional medical resources to the community as quickly as possible," Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said in the release. “I am pleased we now can offer people a more complete medical evaluation.”

The clinic is located at the First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St. in East Palestine and is operated by the Ohio Department of Health in partnership with the Columbiana County Health Department and support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In addition, physicians from East Liverpool City Hospital will support the clinic, according to ODH. The clinic opened Tuesday and is fully booked through Thursday.

The clinic was first announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Feb. 17 in the wake of complaints by residents in and around East Palestine of rashes and headaches ever since the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals.

In addition to the medical exams, mental health specialists and a toxicologist are available for consultation, according to ODH.

ODH on Tuesday began accepting appointments from a wider geographic area. At first, residents closest to East Palestine were prioritized. The wider area includes all residents of Unity Township in Ohio, as well as residents of Beaver County, Pennsylvania in Zip Codes 16115, 16120 and 16141.

The clinic is at by appointment only. To make one, call (234) 564-7755 or (234) 564-7888.

The clinic will be open at least through March 4. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for Feb. 24 when it is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monroe Trombly covers the workplace and environmental issues for The Columbus Dispatch.

mtrombly@dispatch.com

@monroetrombly

