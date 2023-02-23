Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns debut may be delayed, according to report

By Dana Scott, Arizona Republic,

11 days ago

The fever pitch for Kevin Durant's anticipated first game with the Phoenix Suns might have to wait another week.

The Athletic's top NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted late Wednesday afternoon that Durant's debut has been delayed from its original target date of Friday at home against his former team Oklahoma City Thunder to March 1 at the Charlotte Hornets.

Durant will be playing his first game since his MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8 when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets during their win at the Miami Heat. Durant was among the league's top 10 scorers this season before he was injured, averaging 29.7 points per game.

During an introductory news conference last week, Durant indicated he was getting close to returning, but would stick to the schedule trainers outline.

The Suns are scheduled to return to practice on Thursday. The team last played on Feb. 16 prior to the All-Star break, a 116-107 loss to the Clippers.

Durant, a 13-time All-Star and former league MVP, was traded on Feb. 8 to Phoenix for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four future first-round draft picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2029) and a trade swap.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns debut may be delayed, according to report

