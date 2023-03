Ja’Mal Green, candidate for Mayor of Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to make a final pitch to voters on why he’s best suited to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot in next week’s election. Green talks about his plans to make lives better for the working people in Chicago, and how he would help solve the city’s crime problem.

