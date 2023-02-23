Open in App
Monongalia County, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mon. Co. broadband project in progress

By Riley Holsinger,

11 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Commission held its weekly meeting on Wednesday morning and provided an update that focuses on keeping the county better connected.

Members of the broadband expansion team, which is spearheaded by Commissioner Sean Sikora made a presentation on the status of the broadband project.

“I’m very happy with the project where we’ve gone from developing a plan and to the point of almost implementing a plan,” Sikora said.

The project hopes to stretch all across the county and help it grow as a whole.

“We talk about a housing shortage here in the central (area) of Mon. County, but (after the project) we will have areas you can expand because people would be connected when they go to live there and want to live there because its connected,” Sikora said.

The project hopes to ensure the entire county is covered moving forward. Sikora said that this project can impact economic growth in different areas of the county, which makes the Commission and other groups treat it like it’s an investment.

“We need to keep pushing the envelope like we have in Mon. County and make sure we are pushing this project a little bit forward every day,” Sikora said.

Now, the project still looks to be in the distant future. However, the cliché is that Rome wasn’t built in a day.

“It’s not an easy process, it’s very complicated so sometimes we get complaints from the public that it’s not quick enough,” Sikora said. “We’re doing this in a very methodical way so that we’re not wasting taxpayer dollars.”

