KMBC.com

Thank You Walt Disney receives $2 million grant, funding will help development at Laugh-O-Gram studio By KMBC 9 News Staff, 11 days ago

By KMBC 9 News Staff, 11 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A piece of Kansas City history is about get new life. Walt Disney opened his Laugh-O-Gram cartoon studio at 31stand Troost ...