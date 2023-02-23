STATE WRESTLING: What to watch for this week at Ford Idaho Center

State wrestling tournaments begin today at the Ford Idaho Center.

Over the next three days 1,151 wrestlers from around the state will chase after team and individual state championship dreams.

Three wrestlers will be looking for their fourth individual state title. Two local juniors will be looking for a chance to do the same next year. And two teams will be looking to repeat after winning it all a year ago.

Here are some things to watch out for between Thursday and Saturday, when the championship matches take place.

Team races

The Meridian boys and Eagle girls teams both return after winning state titles last year at the Ford Idaho Center. Meridian, which is looking for its third straight state title, qualified 24 wrestlers for the 5A State Tournament. Four of those wrestlers, Jason Mara (152 pounds), Cade White (160), Isaiah Twait (182) and Carson Gooley (195), enter as the top seed. Post Falls and Nampa appear to be their closest challengers with Post Falls bringing 23 wresters, and Nampa with 22.

Eagle’s girls team, which won the inaugural girls tournament last season, will bring seven wrestlers to state, with Jordynn LeBeau (165) and Reece Woods (185) both being top seeds and Olivia Woods being the defending state champion at 235, despite not being the top seed in that class.

In 4A, defending state champion Minico appears to be the favorite, but among local teams, Bishop Kelly and Caldwell hope to make some noise. The Knights bring 15 wrestlers with Matthew Martino (132), Manuel Valdez (138) and Jadon Skellenger (152) all earning top seeds. Caldwell brings 13 wrestlers, with Ryan Hirchert (98), Hunter Bidelman (145) and Miguel Perez (285) all earning top seeds.

Fruitland brings 24 wrestlers to the 3A State Tournament, hoping to challenge three-time defending state champion South Fremont. Ezra Clemens (132) and Kaden MacKenzie (145) are top seeds for the Grizzlies.

The 2A race will likely come down again to Ririe, winners of seven of the last eight state titles, and New Plymouth, which won the title in 2021.

A year ago, it was Ririe which beat out New Plymouth by one point.

This year, both bring 14 wrestlers to the tournament. For New Plymouth, Jacob Shaw (138), Hunter Williams (220) and Nathan Willoughby (285) are top seeds. Mossy Waite is also a defending state champion for the Pilgrims at 138 pounds and could face his teammate, Shaw, in Saturday’s championship round.

Melba could be a dark horse in the 2A race, with 10 wrestlers, including Grant Svedin (145) and Evan Michaelson (195).

Going for four

Thirty-five wrestlers in IHSAA history have won four individual titles. Three more could join them this week.

Eagle’s Tanner Frothinger is one of those three, looking to complete history at 138 pounds.

Two local juniors also come on having won state titles as a freshman and sophomore. If Nampa’s Carson Exferd can win the 5A 132-pound state title and Meridian’s Mara can win at 152 pounds, both will have a shot at history next season.

Exferd’s first two titles came at the 4A classification.

Undefeated seasons

Three local wrestlers come in with unbeaten records.

In 5A, Borah senior Aden Attao is a defending state champion at 285 pounds, with a 32-0 record. Attao could face off against another defending state champion in Friday’s semifinals. Nampa’s Payton Gunter won a state title last year, but that was at the 4A level. With the Bulldogs moving to 5A this season, he is in the same bracket as Attao.

Skellenger, wrestling at 152 pounds for Bishop Kelly, is 40-0 on the season. Skellenger, who has wrestled at and won world championships, is in his first year wrestling for a high school team. The junior joined the Knights this season for additional mat time.

Williams, wrestling at 220 pounds for New Plymouth, is 17-0 on the season.