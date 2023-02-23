Eagle's Frothinger back on track for fourth title chance after infection

EAGLE — One of the first things Eagle wrestling coach Mike Stone praises about senior Tanner Frothinger is his mental toughness. Sure, Frothinger is an extremely talented wrestler, but his coach said it’s that mental toughness on the mat that sets him apart.

Earlier this season, the senior had to have the same mental toughness off the mat, as a dream he has long been chancing hit a bump in the road. A staph infection in his right leg knocked him out of wrestling for a month.

But he said he’s fully recovered now and he’s back on track, chasing history this weekend. Frothinger will look to join 35 other Idaho wrestlers who have etched their names in the history books as four-time state champions when he competes at the State Wrestling Tournament, which begins today at the Ford Idaho Center.

He will be the top seed in the 5A 138-pound bracket.

“When I was little, my dream was to be a state champion,” said Frothinger. “Now I’m lucky enough to try and get four of them. I put in the work and am finally accomplishing my goals.”

Frothinger will be one of three wrestlers attempting to win their fourth title this weekend as South Fremont’s Hunter Hobbs will compete for the 182-pound title in the 3A tournament and Grace’s Hans Newby competes for the 113-pound title in 2A.

It’s been a dream for Frothinger, who is signed to compete at the University of Nebraska next season, ever since his freshman year when he took down then-Lake City senior Caden Hess, who was looking for his second straight state title. Frothinger beat Hess via a 4-2 decision in the 113-pound final.

“The first one was the hardest,” he said. “I had a senior in the state finals and after my freshman year, I was like ‘I got through my youngest year, I got three more ahead of me.’”

He followed that with a 120-pound title as a sophomore and 126-pound title last season as a junior.

“He just loves to compete and he freaking hates to lose,” said Stone. “A couple years ago at nationals I started calling him ‘Superman’ because the matches get tougher the deeper you go into the tournament, and he seemed to get tougher each round. He’s like bulletproof, he keeps beating tougher kids each round.”

He looked to be cruising through another season at 138 pounds, with his only loss coming in December's championship match of the Reno Tournament of Champions. But one morning, during Christmas break, Frothinger woke up and his right knee was inexplicably swollen and in pain.

“It was crazy, because the night before I was hanging out with my friends, hanging out with my family, everything was great,” he said. “I woke up and I couldn’t even walk. It was kind of scary.”

Stone said when he initially heard about the situation, he assumed it was a torn bursa sac, something Frothinger went through in the fall. When that happened, he was able to get it drained and was soon after competition in a national tournament in Las Vegas. But Frothinger was complaining about pain and not able to bend his knee, making the coach believe it was something different.

His family took him in to get it checked out and after some blood work was done, he got the news that it was a staph infection. Frothinger had been practicing with a cut in his knee. While he had been practicing with a knee pad over the cut, the infection still found a way into his bloodstream.

Almost immediately, his thoughts turned to what this meant for his season.

“Honestly I was worried, not that I couldn’t walk, I was worried that I couldn’t wrestle,” Frothinger said. “I was a week out from a big tournament, I was supposed to go to Rollie Lane and I had to skip out on that because I couldn’t wrestle very well.”

He spent a month on crutches, not able to do anything with his legs but still training his upper body. Finally at the end of January, Frothinger made his return to the mat at the Tiger Grizz Invitational in Idaho Falls.

But even at that point, he still wasn’t fully healed. He knee was still a little swollen and he had to switch from a right-leg stance to a left-leg stance, forcing him to lead with his less-dominant left hand.

“I just had to tough it out," Frothinger said. “I knew since it was injured it was going to hurt. But you got to wrestle through the pain. Nothing is perfect, but I got to wrestle. In college, kids wrestle injured all the time, so I was like ‘I got to get through it, I might be injured, but I still got to go.’”

It really didn’t slow him down one bit. Frothinger won the Tiger Grizz title at 132 pounds, with pins in four of his five matches.

"I think it was good for him to get back on the mat,” Stone said. “Even though he wasn’t 100%, he adjusted his wrestling style and still looked great. To me that’s a testament to how far above everyone else he really is. He can wrestle on a knee that isn’t 100% and still win a premier Idaho tournament.”

He hasn’t lost since, wrestling his way to his fourth straight district title last week. Frothinger enters this week’s state tournament with a 35-1 record and feeling fully healed from his ordeal earlier this season.

“I’m really excited to be healthy,” he said. “State is obviously the biggest tournament in Idaho that I’m going to go to. I’m just glad to be back at full capacity and able to use everything I want to use and shoot from my right.”